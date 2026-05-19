P228-M marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

The Police Regional Office–Cordillera destroyed marijuana valued at more than ₱228 million in what authorities described as the largest eradication operation so far in Mount Chumanchil, Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga, from May 17 to 18.

Police said 1.14 million fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted and burned in a 9.5‑hectare plantation.

Authorities raised the Philippine flag and planted tree seedlings to symbolize that the government is now in control of the area.

They are currently pursuing the cultivator of the plantation.

Mount Chumanchil is notorious for its sprawling marijuana plantations.

While eradication operations are frequently conducted, new plantations often reappear after only a few months. (Zaldy Comanda)