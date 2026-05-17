PNP chief probes alleged Pasay police escort of Bato

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered a thorough investigation into allegations that local police in Pasay City escorted a black van carrying Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa out of the Senate compound on Thursday, May 14.

Nartatez said they had already launched separate verification measures to determine whether unauthorized police assistance took place, as claimed by some groups and personalities.

“Let me be absolutely clear: the Philippine National Police does not operate blindly, because the integrity of our institution is at stake,” said Nartatez.

Reports circulating on social media alleged that a police car escorted a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Sen. Robin Padilla, with Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on board.

Critics and netizens claimed the incident was the culmination of a staged gunfire episode at the Senate.

Pasay City Police chief, Police Colonel Joselito de Sesto, earlier confirmed he was inside the white police vehicle seen in a viral video leaving the Senate at around 3 a.m. on May 14, alongside a black van that exited the compound.

However, he denied providing any escort or logistical support to the van, which was suspected of carrying Dela Rosa, who had been under protective custody within the Senate premises before his departure.

Nartatez said investigators had been instructed to secure deployment logs, dispatch records, mobility records, duty rosters, and available body camera footage from units assigned around the Senate complex and nearby areas on May 14.

“While we have received the initial clarification from the Pasay City Police Chief, I have already directed concerned investigative units to conduct an independent review of the logbooks, CCTV feeds, and radio dispatches from that morning,” Nartatez said.

“If the investigation reveals that there was any unauthorized coordination, false reporting, or logistical support given to evade legal processes, those involved will face the full brunt of administrative and criminal sanctions,” he added.

Nartatez also denied any authorization from Camp Crame for covert assistance or special movement operations, addressing allegations that national police leadership may have known about Dela Rosa’s supposed departure plans.

“Our deployment in the area was strictly confined to public safety, crowd control, and managing the perimeter following the highly volatile shooting incident that occurred hours prior. The PNP remains a highly professional, apolitical organization loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

“We do not participate in clandestine escorts or partisan maneuvers. If any individual unit or officer acted outside of our official mandates to facilitate a departure under the guise of regular deployment, they did so entirely on their own accord,” he added.

The Senate complex remained under heavy security following the volatile situation that drew police presence from the Pasay City Police and the National Capital Region Police Office. (Aaron Recuenco)