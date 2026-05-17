Meralco pips Magnolia in OT, faces TNT in semis

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The third time’s the charm for Meralco.

The Bolts displayed their veteran poise and finally got over the hump that was Magnolia, 105-102, to advance to the semifinals of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, May 16.

Playing the Hotshots for the third time in a week span, the Bolts finally found the right formula to dispatch the hard-fighting Magnolia after being forced to use their twice-to-beat advantage.

Chris Newsome and Bong Quinto stepped up for the Bolts in the fourth frame and overtime period, combining for 21 of their team’s last 35 points.

Newsome actually had 10 of his 18 points in the final frame as Meralco engaged Magnolia to a nip-and-tuck affair in the waning minutes while Quinto fired all of his 11 points in the in the last two frames – none bigger than the tough fall away jumper that put the Bolts up for good, 102-100.

Marvin Jones, meanwhile, was as steady as usual with his 28 points and nine rebounds.

Jerom Lastimosa had the chance to keep Magnolia in the game but committed a crucial turnover that practically sealed the game for Meralco with seven seconds left.

Still, that cannot take away the huge effort from the spitfire guard who fired 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime – all while import Clint Chapman riding the bench with six fouls.

Meanwhile, TNT overcame the twice-to-win disadvantage and took down top seed NLEX, 118-112 in their do-or-die match to also reach the semifinals.

Bol Bol continued to stand tall for the Tropang 5G but just like in the first game, it was the scoring from the local crew that spelled the difference.

RR Pogoy presided over a huge second half explosion as he finished with 21 points. Calvin Oftana added 20 while Jayson Castro chipped in 14 points and eight assists as TNT fended off a late surge from NLEX.

Bol, for his part, chalked up 35 points and 13 rebounds to help his team survived a huge 46-point effort from Cady Lalanne.