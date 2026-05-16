TNT dismantles ROS in Batang PBA

Batang Talk ‘N Text rolled past Batang Rain or Shine, 82-49, and opened the 2026 Batang PBA in celebration of its 22nd year with flying colors on Saturday, May 16, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

It’s the biggest winning margin in the quadruple-bill opener. The Batang Tropang 5G too a big early lead in the 13-under division behind Kyrian Jadera’s game-high 23 points.

Rience Daniel Gaa and Joaquin Miguel Sanchez added 13 and 10 points for Batang TNT, which is joined by San Miguel and Phoenix in the four-team division.

The Batang Tropang 5G rode on a blistering 19-10 start and built an 18-point edge at the break before cruising to a whopping 33-point victory.

Joseff Joaquin Torres was the lone bright spot for the Batang ROS (0-1) with 14 points.

In the 11U division, Batang Meralco eclipsed Batang Ginebra, 64-55, in Group A while Batang NLEX beat Batang Blackwater, 41-34, in Group B.

Meanwhile, Batang Ginebra ran away in the payoff period to hack out a gutsy 72-68 win over Batang Converge in the lone 15U match.

A younger division — the 10-Under — has been included in this year’s Batang PBA as Asia’s oldest professional league in celebration of its golden anniversary gear up for expansion.