‘BelDrei’ fever taking over social media

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The ‘BelDrei’ ship is sailing.

The brewing loveteam between Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut and Capital1 star Bella Belen took social media storm on Saturday, May 15 following the seemingly inspired game from the Elasto Painters playmaker during their playoff game against San Miguel.

Caracut exploded for 29 points in the 113-104 win over San Miguel — a playoff career-high performance which he did with Belen watching from the sidelines.

Their interactions alone gave everyone butterflies and they even turned it up higher the next morning after ROS utility man and content creator Eric Nanas posted a photo showing the two sitting together during the post-game dinner.

“Maganda ang balita mga kababayan, may nangyayari na,” Caracut teammate Leonard Santillan commented on the post

“Ginalaw na talaga ang baso. Ganyan dapat,” added ROS center Beau Belga added.

As smooth as Caracut eluded the defense on the court, he also sidestepped questions regarding the real score between him and the Solar Spikers star.

“Inspired ako kasi siyempre nagtitrabaho yung mga teammates ko kasi nakikita ko paano sila magtrabaho so nakakainspire na ipanalo itong game,” said Caracut generating laughter from the members of the press as well as head coach Yeng Guiao who sat beside him during the post-game interview

“At tsaka yung girlfriend…” he added playfully pausing and then resuming his sentence: “…ng teammates ko nakasuporta, nakakataba ng puso.”

There might not be any confirmation about their real status, the fans were just happy to see the two exchanging playful Instagram stories.

“15 points basta HyDREIted,” wrote Caracut in a story while drinking a bottled water brand currently endorsed by Bellen. The volleyball star then replied: “Saktuhan lang,” giving their fans another reason to smile.