In-form Bisera goes for back-to-back LPGT success at Caliraya

Yvon Bisera heads into the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship as arguably the hottest and most in-form player in the field, combining a breakthrough victory at the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s kickoff leg at Lakewood last March with a string of impressive performances overseas.

The ace Davaoeña shotmaker captured the Lakewood crown in dramatic fashion, outlasting Sarah Ababa and LK Go in a playoff to clinch the season-opening title. She then further boosted her stock with three stints on the China LPGA Tour and a strong tied-for-fourth finish on the Thailand LPGA Tour, solidifying her status as the player to beat in the upcoming P1 million championship.

Back on home soil, Bisera hopes to sustain that momentum as she gears up for the 54-hole tournament firing off Tuesday (May 19) at Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

“I am excited to be back at Caliraya,” said Bisera. “I’m very happy too that I got the chance to play here and at the same time rest from the China and Thailand tours.”

Bisera came close to winning here last year, finishing third and missing a playoff between Princess Superal and Ababa by just one shot. With Superal resuming her campaign on the Japan Step Up Tour and skipping this week’s event, Bisera looms as the leading contender in the championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

But while Bisera may enter with momentum and confidence on her side, the road to the title is expected to be anything but easy.

Ababa is out to redeem herself after absorbing heartbreaking playoff losses to Superal here last year and to Bisera at Lakewood. Harmie Constantino, one of the LPGT’s most consistent performers and a dominant force on the circuit in 2024, is likewise tipped to mount a serious challenge with her steady all-around game.

Tiffany Lee also remains a major threat with her aggressive style and ability to go low, while Mafy Singson appears ready for a breakthrough after sharpening her game during her own campaign in China and Thailand following a joint ninth-place finish at Lakewood.

Now armed with added experience and confidence, Singson is expected to thrive on a Caliraya layout that rewards fearless shotmaking but severely punishes even the slightest mistakes, with hazards and tricky conditions lurking throughout the course.

Also in the fold are Chihiro Ikeda, Seoyun Kim, Marvi Monsalve, Rev Alcantara, Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano and Kayla Nocum, ensuring another highly competitive showdown in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Still, much of the spotlight will remain on Bisera, whose recent success has been anchored not only on improved form but also on a calmer, more patient mindset.

“I’m just focused on continuing to improve, staying patient with my game and taking things one shot at a time,” she said. “I just want to perform well and enjoy the game but the competitive side will always be there.”

Bisera also continues to lean on the guidance of her father, Reynaldo, whose steady presence has helped keep her grounded amid her rise.

“I always have quick lessons from my dad which always help me bring back the basics and gives me confidence with my game because he always makes sure that I am mentally ready,” she said.

With her confidence soaring, her international exposure expanding and her game peaking at the right time, Bisera appears primed for another title run – though a hungry and talent-rich field stands ready to test her every step of the way.