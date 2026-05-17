Ice Seguerra says ‘Lupang Pinangako’ frustrations still remain

More than 10 years after writing his socially conscious song “Lupang Pinangako,” OPM icon Ice Seguerra admitted that the same frustrations that inspired the track still remain today.

Speaking on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Ice reflected on how disappointing it feels that many of the country’s social and political issues have barely changed through the years.

“It feels like nothing has changed,” he said, referring to the frustrations that pushed him to write the song more than a decade ago.

Ice also shared that politics eventually became one of the main reasons he resigned as chairperson of the National Youth Commission (NYC) in 2018.

The singer-songwriter recalled entering government service in 2016 under former President Rodrigo Duterte with sincere intentions of helping Filipino youth, saying he was “very idealistic” about public service.

However, Ice admitted that the political environment inside government made it difficult for him to do meaningful work and eventually affected his mental health.

“The number one reason was my mental health was greatly affected,” he revealed. “I really thought I’d be able to serve, but it’s difficult when you’re surrounded by politics.”

Ice also expressed frustration over how political interests often prevent real public service from happening.

“Instead of public service, politics has become the priority,” he said, adding that projects and initiatives can easily be blocked because of politicians with different beliefs and agendas.