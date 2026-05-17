Armed riders cornered in Pasay police pursuit; gun, grenade seized

A dramatic chase along Roxas Boulevard Service Road ended with the arrest of two motorcycle riders carrying a firearm and a hand grenade on Saturday.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspects only as “Kyle,” 25, a personal driver from Bacoor, Cavite, and Jo, “39,” of Barangay 91, Pasay City.

Police said the incident began when Substation 1 personnel flagged down the suspects during “Oplan Sita” after noticing their Yamaha Aerox motorcycle had no plate number.

Both men were wearing balaclavas and not using helmets.

Instead of stopping, the suspects sped away, prompting officers to give chase through Barangay 7.

The pursuit ended when the riders were cornered, but one suspect allegedly tried to draw a firearm, leading to a scuffle before they were subdued.

Recovered from Kyle was a .39-caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, while a hand grenade was found inside Jo’s sling bag.

De Sesto said background checks revealed Kyle had a prior arrest for robbery with violence in November 2019 and remains under monitoring by the Special District Investigation Team–Regional Intelligence Unit.

The suspects are detained at the police custodial facility and face charges for violations of Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (resistance and disobedience to a person in authority). (Jean Fernando)