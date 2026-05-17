ICC prosecution seeks Nov. 30 start for Digong’s trial

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) are seeking to begin the trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte on Nov. 30, saying they expect to complete all necessary pre-trial preparations by the end of September.

In a 17-page submission filed before ICC Trial Chamber III ahead of the first status conference later this month, the Office of the Prosecutor proposed that Duterte’s trial commence on Monday, Nov. 30.

The prosecution likewise expects to complete all required pre-trial steps by Sept. 30.

“The proposed timeframe would result in this being one of the fastest cases to go to trial following the decision on the confirmation of charges,” it said.

“The proposed date for the start of trial will allow the Prosecution to efficiently discharge its disclosure and other pre-trial steps, as detailed below, and will consequently likely prevent problems arising during the trial, which could cause delay,” it added.

Prosecutors also disclosed that they are considering adding more incidents to the charges already confirmed by the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber.

They said the additional incidents would remain within the “temporal, geographical, and other material factual parameters” already outlined in the confirmed charges.

They added that adequate notice would be provided to the defense if additional incidents are formally included, potentially through the prosecution’s trial brief.

The prosecution said it currently plans to rely on around 60 to 70 witnesses during trial, including insider witnesses, crime-base witnesses, and expert witnesses.

Among the experts being considered are specialists on the Philippines’ drug war, police operations, statistical analysis of killings, and forensic science.

Prosecutors also revealed they had identified around 197 speeches and public statements made by Duterte that may be presented as evidence during the trial.

The filing further showed that the prosecution has so far disclosed 5,177 evidence items to the defense, including nearly 3,000 witness-related materials. However, prosecutors said around 13,284 more items remain under review for possible disclosure.

The prosecution also confirmed that investigations into Duterte’s case and the broader Philippines situation remain ongoing.

According to prosecutors, the continuing investigation aims to gather additional evidence, complete pending investigative steps, and re-interview some witnesses if necessary. (Argyll Geducos)