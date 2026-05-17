Celebrities grace Shopwise bikefest in Imus

Fueled by adrenaline and community spirit, a record 3,200 cyclists rolled into action for the third staging of the Shopwise Bike Fest at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite on Sunday, May 17.

The record number of participants was a powerful testament to the event’s growing stature as one of the country’s premier community cycling festivals which promotes healthy living, family bonding and camaraderie on two wheels.

Adding star power to the celebration, celebrities and notable personalities graced the event, helping inspire an even larger cycling community.

One of the festival’s biggest attractions remains its children’s categories, which include the Kids and Family Ride, Tricycle Kids Ride and Push Bike races for youngsters aged two to seven. Distances ranging from 100 meters to 500 meters offer children a safe and enjoyable introduction to cycling while promoting active habits at an early age.

It was supported by the Lungsod ng Imus, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Vermosa, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé and Sportograf.com, with additional backing from Gatorade, Century Tuna, Dizon Farms, Milo, PediaSure Plus, Summit Water and Rexona.