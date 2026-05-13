Shots fired inside Senate building; none hurt

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting verification and assessment after gunshots were reported inside the Senate building in Pasay City on Wednesday night, May 13.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. confirmed that no casualties were reported in what he described as “live fire” inside the establishment.

“We will find out what happened,” Nartatez said after arriving at the Senate around 9 p.m. for a meeting with Senate leadership.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Jonvic Remulla and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin also entered the building to coordinate with authorities.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño stated that verification is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

He added that around 1,500 PNP personnel remain deployed in the Senate area to secure the premises while investigations continue. (Aaron Recuenco)