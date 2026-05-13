QCPD probes personnel over viral road altercation

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating one of its personnel following the circulation of a viral video involving a road altercation between a civilian motorist and a police officer along C5 Road corner Lanuza Avenue in Pasig City on Tuesday, May 12.

Authorities withheld the identities of both the police officer and the civilian motorist involved in the incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 13, the QCPD said the concerned police officer was onboard a motorcycle during the incident.

The video, which circulated on social media, showed the police officer allegedly touching and pushing the shoulder of another motorist before driving away.

The police officer has been placed under QCPD custody and directed to submit an explanation regarding the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

The QCPD said the probe was ordered to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the viral video.

Meanwhile, the Pasig City Police Station said the officer involved has already been identified in coordination with the QCPD, adding that both criminal and administrative charges are now being prepared.

The QCPD assured the public that the matter is being treated seriously and is being investigated in accordance with existing laws, police policies, and standards of conduct and discipline.

Authorities also encouraged the public to report incidents involving police misconduct to ensure proper investigation and accountability. (Hannah Nicol)