De La Salle reclaims IIT crown as Bucay outlasts Herrera in gritty rally

TAGAYTAY – Phoebe Bucay mounted a stirring comeback and powered La Salle-1 back into command as the Taft-based squad moved within 18 holes of completing a sweep of the women’s individual and team titles in the second ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament at Midlands here on Wednesday, May 14.

Facing a five-stroke deficit entering the third round, Bucay flipped the script with a gritty performance at the demanding Lucky 9 course, carding a 103 and capitalizing on Kristyanna Herrera’s struggles down the stretch to seize a five-shot lead in the individual race.

The pivotal turnaround came at the last nine holes, where Bucay battled through for a 48 while Herrera faltered with a 58 after matching Bucay’s opening 55 at the backside of the Midlands layout. The huge 10-shot swing enabled Bucay to wrest back control with a 54-hole aggregate of 313.

Now just 18 holes away from capturing her first-ever championship, Bucay is battling not only to hold off Herrera’s highly anticipated comeback and the rest of the field’s mounting challenge, but also to overcome her own nerves.

“If ever, this would be my first championship. I’m kind of nervous and feeling the pressure, but I want to do well for La Salle,” said Bucay, who, after wrapping up her round, immediately went back to work by fine-tuning her short game, particularly her pitching and putting.

The momentum shift likewise fueled La Salle-1’s decisive charge in the team competition. Backed by Stacey Chan’s 102, the Lady Archers assembled a 205 for a three-day total of 635, stretching their lead to 17 shots over Enderun heading into the final round of the tournament organized by ICTSI and the Philippine Golf Foundation.

Ateneo’s Tatiana Ong, competing individually, carded a 100 to seize third spot with a 321, while Chan stood just a stroke back at 322 and St. Benilde’s Oliva Bermudo in fifth with a 334 after a 110.

But despite La Salle’s commanding position, Enderun remains capable of mounting a late rally.

Herrera still stayed within striking distance in the individual contest at 318 despite a costly 113, while teammate Daine Pillerin, though struggling with a 119 for a 340, could still help ignite a final-round fightback after Enderun closed the day at 652.

St. Benilde stood at 669 after a 223, while Mapua pooled a 697 following a 235.

In the men’s division, College of St. Benilde’s Sean Granada flirted with disaster but flashed his endgame brilliance, birdying two of the last three holes of Lucky 9 to salvage a 75 and re-establish a four-stroke lead over a charging Gabriel Canlas of La Salle-1.

Canlas erased a seven-shot deficit and briefly caught Granada after nine holes at Midlands with a brilliant 34 against the latter’s 41. Granada, however, responded with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to stay in control at 222.

Canlas failed to match Granada’s explosive finish and settled for pars in the last three for a 72 but still closed in at 226, setting up a final-round showdown for medal honors.

“It felt like my worst round even though I was only three-over,” said Granada, lamenting his six-over card at the back nine of Midlands. “Naubos talaga ako sa first nine. Mabuti at nakabawi sa last nine (Lucky 9 course).”

Back in front by four strokes, Granada expects a strong final-round challenge from Canlas, but he remains determined to finish the job for the second straight year.

“I’ve got to give it my all tomorrow. I want to secure the title not just for myself, but for my team as well. I want to do better,” said the 21-year-old Granada, who edged Zach Castro of La Salle in sudden death during the inaugural IIT at Summit Point last year.

Arvin Ong struggled with an 80 for third at 238 as La Salle-1 also widened its lead in the men’s team race. The Taft-based squad combined for a 152 and increased its overnight five-shot edge to 12 with a 458 total.

St. Benilde slipped to 470 after a 159, including an 84 from Nathan Lee, while Ateneo turned in a 483 after a 165.

Despite St. Benilde trailing by a wide margin in the team competition, Granada refuses to lose hope. In fact, he continues to rally his teammates for one final push.

“It’s not over yet. There are still a lot of holes to play. We just have to stay focused and play with confidence,” Granada stressed.