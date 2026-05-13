Senate receives articles of impeachment vs VP Sara

The Senate has received the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from the House of Representatives.

The articles of impeachment were officially transmitted to the upper chamber past 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

The official impeachment documents were delivered by House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil and House Sergeant-at-Arms Ferdinand Melchor Dela Cruz.

Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca confirmed the development on Wednesday evening.

However, the Senate plenary session had already ended before 7 p.m. (Hannah Torregoza)