PNP-CIDG serves subpoena to Bato

The Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Monday, May 11, formally served a subpoena to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in connection with the revived drug war probe.

CIDG chief investigator Police Captain Larry Ray confirmed that personnel delivered the document to the senator’s office, though staff declined to sign it, saying they were not authorized.

“Tinanggap nila, pero di sila nag-sign kasi yun ang instruction sa kanila,” Ray told reporters.

Despite this, the CIDG considers the subpoena officially served.

A similar copy was also left at Dela Rosa’s residence in Davao.

The subpoena, signed by CIDG head Police Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander AA Morico II, directs the senator to appear before the Major Crimes Investigation Unit at Camp Crame on Thursday, May 14.

Ray noted that if Dela Rosa fails to attend, he could face indirect contempt.

The CIDG did not disclose the specific contents of the subpoena but confirmed it relates to the ongoing investigation into alleged human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings during the conduct of the drug war, dating back to Dela Rosa’s tenure as Davao City police chief. (Dhel Nazario)