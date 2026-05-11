Marco Gumabao returns to VMX with action-packed film ‘Pasakalye’

By CARISSA ALCANTARA

After three years, Marco Gumabao is finally making his return to VMX and he couldn’t be more excited.

“Siyempre nakakatuwa na now, I’m back here in VMX, and we’re creating different genres of movies or series. So nakakatuwa na at least very diverse yung platform natin ng VMX, na talagang we can also cater to a lot of different genres na puwedeng panoorin ng lahat ng tao,” he said.

While VMX is widely known for its mature-themed content, Marco clarified that his new film, “Pasakalye,” focuses more on action than sensuality.

“It’s very different, at first time ko rin talagang gumawa ng pelikula na full action. This is a full action-packed movie. Yes, nasa VMX kami, pero wala kaming sexy scenes,” Marco explained.

The actor admitted that one of the biggest challenges of taking on the role was relearning how to ride a bicycle, specifically a BMX bike.

Marco also expressed gratitude to his co-star Andrew Muhlach for making the experience enjoyable on set.

“Pinag-usapan namin ang magiging dynamics ng characters namin kasi para kaming magkapatid. Lumaki kami simula pagkabata hanggang sa pagtanda. Kumbaga, best friend o magkapatid na ang turingan namin,” he shared.

“Pasakalye” follows a street gang involved in drug operations run through a car repair shop that also serves as a refuge for the city’s outcasts.

Under the control of a strict father figure, two brothers are forced into a conflict that threatens to destroy their bond.

When the patriarch falls ill, his daughter returns to take over the business. Though she promises to make it legitimate, her rise sparks a quiet yet violent power struggle.

One brother remains loyal to her, while the other sees her as a threat. As alliances shift and tensions escalate, the family is drawn into a brutal war where loyalty is put to the ultimate test.

Directed by Roman Perez Jr., the film also stars Denise Esteban, Jeric Raval, Angelica Hart, Raffy Tejada, Neil Tolentino, Yian Gabriel, and Dax Alejandro.