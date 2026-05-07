Senate honors BINI’s Coachella performance

The Senate formally honored BINI on Wednesday, May 6, after adopting a resolution recognizing the group’s historic appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last month.

During the plenary session, senators welcomed the eight‑member P‑pop act as they approved Senate Resolution No. 370, authored by Sen. Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV.

“For the first time, a Filipino group performed at one of the largest and most famous music festivals in the world. We can say that this success is a reflection of Filipino talent and skill on the global stage,” Aquino said in his speech.

“BINI’s success is a victory to be celebrated amid the challenges and crises facing our country. During their performance at Coachella, they showcased Filipino pride by incorporating traditional elements of ‘Pantropiko’ into their costumes, music, and choreography. The highlight was when BINI introduced themselves in their native languages,” he added.

The resolution highlighted the Senate’s recognition of Filipino artists who “exemplify excellence and bring pride to the nation through their achievements in the global arena.”

BINI is composed of Maraiah Queen Arceta (Aiah), Ma. Nicolette Vergara (Colet), Mary Loi Yves Ricalde (Maloi), Gweneth Apuli (Gwen), Lindtsey Stacey Aubrey Sevilleja (Stacey), Mikhaela Janna Lim (Mikha), Joanna Christine Robles (Jhoanna), and Sheena Mae Catacutan (Sheena).

Lawmakers also cited the group’s milestone performances at Coachella on April 10 and 17, 2026, noting that the festival is “one of the most prestigious and highest‑grossing music festivals in the world,” attracting more than half a million attendees over two weekends.

Aside from performing “Pantropiko,” BINI delivered a 10‑song set that included well‑known tracks such as “Shagidi,” “Salamin‑Salamin,” and “Karera.”

“BINI’s performance showcased Filipino pride through the use of traditional elements, including the salakot and tropical‑inspired attire, as well as a fusion of contemporary and traditional styles in their costumes, music, and choreography,” Aquino said in the measure.

Aquino also emphasized that the group’s breakthrough reflects the government’s policy of supporting and developing the creative industries as key drivers of innovation, employment, and inclusive growth. (Dhel Nazario)