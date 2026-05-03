Jay Sonza allowed to post bail after court rectifies order

Former broadcaster Jay Sonza was allowed to post bail after a Pasay City court, which issued the arrest warrant against him on Thursday, April 30, corrected its earlier order denying bail, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Mark Tolentino, Sonza’s legal counsel, said the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 set bail at ₱10,000 for his release.

However, the rectification came late, resulting in Sonza remaining in jail from the time of his arrest on Thursday until possibly Monday, May 4.

“We confirm that the Court has allowed Mr. Jay Sonza to post bail in the amount of ₱10,000, correcting its earlier Order which mistakenly treated the charge of Unlawful Publication as non-bailable,” Tolentino said in a Facebook post.

“As today is a non-working day and the courts are closed, we will post bail early tomorrow morning (Monday) to secure his immediate release,” he added.

Sonza is facing charges of Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by R.A. 10591, in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In a statement, the NBI said Sonza was among those responsible for circulating unverified and misleading medical information involving President Marcos.

The posts included a purported CT-scan report and statements alleging deterioration in the President’s health, which were amplified across digital platforms.

Tolentino said the court’s latest decision vindicates their position that the case against Sonza is not a serious crime and is not punishable by reclusion perpetua, making bail a matter of right.

The earlier non-bailable portion of the arrest warrant triggered debate on social media.

“From the outset, we have maintained that the offense charged is bailable as a matter of right, and the Court’s latest action affirms this position. The prior issuance of a non-bailable warrant was legally erroneous and resulted in an unjustified deprivation of liberty,” Tolentino said.

“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure Mr. Sonza’s prompt release and will continue to pursue appropriate remedies in light of the irregularities in this case,” he added.

Tolentino said they will file appropriate motions before the court, including a Motion to Recall or Lift the Warrant of Arrest and/or a Motion to Allow Bail as a Matter of Right, considering the nature of the offense charged. (Aaron Recuenco)