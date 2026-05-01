Cop robbed, assaulted during Labor Day rally – MPD

A police officer was allegedly robbed, punched, scratched, and struck with a bamboo stick by rallyists during Labor Day protests in Manila on May 1, the Manila Police District (MPD) reported.

Police turned to the media to report and reveal what they experienced during the protest, including theft and assault.

According to MPD – Ermita Station (PS5) Commander Lt. Col. June Abrazado, the officer was peacefully documenting the protest when his cellphone was reportedly taken by a rallyist.

“Yung pulis natin nandito, peacefully nagdo-document, kinuhanan ng cellphone,” Abrazado said, adding that the incident will be formally reported.

Aside from the alleged theft, the officer was also reportedly punched, scratched, and struck with a piece of bamboo during the commotion.

“May nanuntok, nangalmot, at may nanghampas pa ng kawayan,” he said.

The day’s mobilization began as early as 8 a.m. from Welcome Rotonda, with protesters marching along España Boulevard toward Mendiola.

When blocked from advancing, groups later dispersed toward Kalaw Avenue and Roxas Boulevard.

Some proceeded to the United States Embassy, while others held their protest program along Kalaw.

Abrazado said authorities are now working to identify those involved, including the individual who allegedly punched the officer.

He also appealed for the return of the cellphone, stressing that such actions contradict the cause being pushed during protests.

“Galit tayo sa magnanakaw, pero tayo mismo nagnanakaw,” he said.

Police confirmed that there were injuries reported during the incident, although the extent was not immediately disclosed.

The MPD reiterated that it continues to implement maximum tolerance during rallies but warned that criminal acts such as theft and assault will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly under the law. (Diann Calucin)