Koreans in show of force, top Stage 2 of Tour of Luzon

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

CAPAS, Tarlac – Foreign riders continued to impress as South Korea’s Seoul Cycling Team stamped its class in team play after topping the Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 on Thursday, April 30, that started at the Clark Development Corporation in Pampanga and ended in front of the New Clark City Athletics Stadium here.

Bannered by Tour of Korea champion Min Kyeong Ho, the visiting Koreans made their presence felt and clocked 56 minutes and 35 seconds to dominate the 43.36-kilometer lap and outshine 12 teams that included five other foreign squads.

Excellent Noodles came in second and registered 57:08, while Standard Insurance finished third with a time of 57:30.

The South Koreans admitted the rolling route wasn’t the issue, but the punishing heat, with temperatures during the race hovering between 30 to 32 degree Celsius.

LCW UAE Cycle, which has Stage 1 winner Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai, came in fourth with 57:40, while team defending champion MPT Drivehub that has two-time individual time trial national champion Nash Lim and veteran Rustom Lim finished fifth with 57:55.

Despite missing the top podium, Excellent Noodles’ runner-up honors put them on top of the team general classification with an accumulated time of 15:31:54, with Standard Insurance and Go For Gold Philippines trailing by 36 and 44 seconds, respectively.

“Second stage pa naman ito. Marami pang mababago at yung mahihirap na mga lap wala pa. Depende na lang kung anong kondisyon sa team,” said Excellent Noodles’ Ryan Tugawin, referring to teammates Joseph Javiniar, Mar Francis Sudario, Jomar Camingao, Sumiso Basalan, Ramon Dela Cruz and Douglas Tyler Hannay.

Veteran Ronald Oranza of Standard Insurance shared the same sentiment, adding that the team composed of Junrey Navarra, Ronald Lomotos, Jeremy Lizardo, Jhon Mark Camingao, Dave Cangayao and Jexxel Azur remain confident of their chances.

“Mahirap ang laban ngayon pero team effort pa rin. Hindi pa namin alam kung ano ang magiging strategy namin sa next stage pero for sure, ibibigay namin ang best namin,” said Oranza.

Friday’s Stage 3 presents a tricky 145.4-kilometer route, highlighted by a late climb that could shake up the standings. The stage rolls out from One Clark Blvd North in New Clark City and finishes in front of the Palayan City Hall in Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, confusion marred the Stage 2 race after some teams raised concerns about being released ahead of their scheduled start times. Among those was 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike, which was sent off 11 minutes early, costing them their top time trialist Jonty Harris, who missed the lap while on a toilet break.

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