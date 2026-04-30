DSWD launches real-time data system for quicker disaster response

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has begun using a real-time data analytics system faster and more targeted delivery of assistance to disaster-hit communities.

The system, implemented through the agency’s Disaster Response Operations Management, Information, and Communications (DROMIC) unit, in partnership with Micropinnacle Technology Corporation, consolidates information from multiple sources into a single platform.

DSWD-Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the upgrade allows the agency to respond more quickly and with better coordination, especially during emergencies.

“Dahil iisa na lamang po ang pagkukunan ng datos, mas magiging malinaw at transparent ang ating disaster operations. Matitiyak nito na ang bawat pondo at tulong ay nagagamit nang maayos at naaayon sa pangangailangan ng mga apektado ng sakuna,” Dumlao said on Thursday, April 30.

DSWD said the platform addresses long-standing issues in handling large volumes of data across its 18 regional offices.

It now allows near real-time tracking of affected populations, available resources, and ongoing response efforts.

DSWD Chief Information Officer and ICT Assistant Secretary Johannes Paulus Acuna said the change is less about fixing “bad data” and more about making sense of information coming from different sources.

“Before, it wasn’t always just about poor data quality, it was about understanding and reconciling the data from different sources. Now that everyone sees the same data, decisions can be made more confidently,” Acuna said.

DSWD added that the system has cut response times in replenishing relief goods, with food and non-food items now restocked within 24 hours during emergencies.

It also reported savings of around 5 to 10 percent due to improved planning and streamlined processes.

The platform is also being used for DSWD’s program monitoring, planning, and budgeting. (Ellalyn De Vera Ruiz)