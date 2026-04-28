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House panel to hold crucial vote on VP Sara impeachment case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo from Vice President Sara Duterte/Facebook)

The House Committee on Justice is set to decide on Wednesday, April 29, whether there is probable cause in two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The hearing, expected to be the last, will determine if the case is endorsed to the House plenary for possible impeachment and trial in the Senate.

The complaints, filed last February, stem largely from Duterte’s 2024 remarks threatening President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and then-Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been invited to present findings on whether her statements constitute a credible threat.

Lawmakers backing the complaints, including Reps. Bienvenido Abante Jr. and Paolo Ortega V, said Duterte’s remarks amount to a “high crime” and raise questions about her fitness for office.

Committee chair Rep. Gerville Luistro stressed the panel’s role is to determine probable cause based on evidence, not politics.

Duterte has downplayed her comments, saying they were conditional and tied to concerns for her safety. (Ellson Quismorio)

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