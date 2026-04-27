Labor groups gear up for May 1 march

Labor coalition Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) announced nationwide Labor Day mobilizations with allies All Workers Unity and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, marching to Mendiola while staging parallel actions in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The announcement follows a “Nationwide Day of Action for Living Wages,” where workers from industries including manufacturing, construction, logistics, BPO, and telecommunications staged coordinated protests such as breaktime rallies, black shirt days, and strike actions.

The groups said they will demand living wages, price controls, subsidies, and an end to the US-Israel war on Iran.

KMU chair Jerome Adonis declared: “Sumisigla ang pagkilos ng mga manggagawa dulot ng krisis… at ang pangangailangang lumaban.”

Organizers urged workers to unite, citing recent strikes as proof of collective gains, and warned of government crackdowns and alleged rights abuses. (Diann Calucin)