Ateneo’s Dela Rosa, Adamson’s Apag out to deliver anew in UAAP women’s 3×3

Two weeks after making Philippine 3×3 history, Kacey dela Rosa and Cheska Apag return to familiar ground to lead their respective universities in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s 3×3 Basketball Tournament, which begins today (Monday) at Ayala Malls By The Bay.

Dela Rosa and Apag were part of the Gilas Women’s squad that captured silver in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup. Dela Rosa, together with UAAP alums Afril Bernardino, Mikka Cacho, and Tantoy Ferrer, also helped the Philippines punch its ticket to the 3×3 World Cup.

“I’m super excited, of course. Coming from the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup Qualifiers, I know I learned a lot from those tournaments, and you know I’m just excited to share it with my teammates on the court,” said Dela Rosa.

She will be joined by 5-on-5 Rookie of the Year Erica De Luna, Kai Oani, Lauren Lopez, and Hannah Lopez as Ateneo de Manila University opens its campaign against two former champions, University of Santo Tomas at 12:40 p.m., followed by National University at 3:20 p.m.

Now, Dela Rosa is focused on anchoring the Blue Eagles’ title-retention bid in the three-a-side game.

“Whenever I play naman, for Gilas especially, you know, for Ateneo, I’m super competitive talaga. Siguro kasi nakasanayan na talaga eh. I came from Chiang Kai Shek kasi, and I guess dun ko parang na-adapt yung mindset na ganun. Gusto ko lagi manalo or mag champion kahit anong team pa yan,” she added.

Adamson University’s Cheska Apag, meanwhile, will be joined by Elaine Etang, Jam Meniano, Niclen Manlimos, and Nadine Muñoz as they look to bounce back into podium contention after missing out last season.

The women’s division is expected to be highly competitive, with UST, NU, Far Eastern University, and University of the Philippines fielding loaded squads.

The Growling Tigresses, reigning 5-on-5 champions, will be led by Kent Pastrana, who will be representing UST for the final time in this tournament. She will be joined by Brigette Santos, Karylle Sierba, Coi Danganan, and Erinn McAlary.

UAAP Season 86 Girls’ 3×3 MVP Cielo Pagdulagan will spearhead the Lady Bulldogs, alongside Dindy Medina, Aloha Betanio, Bonie Solis, and Samantha Medina, as NU looks to rebound after missing the podium last season.

Last year’s runners-up Lady Tamaraws will be composed of Shane Salvani, Maxene Dela Torre, Amyah Espanol, Victoria Pasilang, and Elaine Patio.

Louna Ozar will lead the Cacho-trained Fighting Maroons and will be flanked by Camille Nolasco, Achrissa Maw, Shane Cunanan, and Marielle Vingno.

The rivalry clash between UST and NU is set for April 30 at 6 p.m.

On the collegiate men’s side, De La Salle University is eyeing a fourth straight 3×3 crown in this tournament supported by Wilson Philippines and Ayala Malls, and is sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Seniors Earl Abadam and Jcee Macalalag return, teaming up with reigning MVP Doy Dungo, EJ Gollena, and Luis Pablo.

“We take it with pride and honor to have the chance to bring La Salle a fourth 3×3 championship this year. This one will mean a lot to Jcee and me since it will be our last year playing and wearing a La Salle jersey,” said Abadam, who is aiming for his fifth overall UAAP title.

Last season’s silver medalists, the Growling Tigers, will bring back Amiel Acido, Gelo Crisostomo, and Ice Danting, along with rookies Carl Manding and Koji Buenaflor.

Crisostomo is currently in Sanya, China, representing the Philippines in the 3×3 competition of the 6th Asian Beach Games.

Last season’s bronze medalists, the Soaring Falcons, will feature Allen Perez, AJ Fransman, Joshua Barcelona, Mat Edding, and Noah Pacquiao.

After finishing in the lower half of the standings last season, the Nico Salva-mentored Blue Eagles will field a deep lineup with Andrew Bongo, Shawn Tuano, Kyle Gamber, Alden Cainglet, and Thirdy Ebdane.

La Salle opens its title defense against Adamson at 2 p.m.

Cabs Cabonilas, the history-maker who won both regular season and Finals MVPs last March, will lead FEU-Diliman’s “three-peat” bid alongside Marc Burgos, JB Cagurungan, Sam Hall, and Adrian Alabagan.

The NU-Nazareth School Bullpups, looking to avenge their 5-on-5 loss to the Baby Tamaraws, will be composed of Kurl Figueroa, Miekho Natinga, Chad Cartel, Sofiane Bouzina, and Rhon-J Matias.

The Junior Growling Tigresses, meanwhile, like their seniors, are eyeing a “golden double” with Lea Pinuela, Katrina Insoy, Jesabel Anacan, Janice Oczon, and Sofia Petalcorin.

The Lady Bullpups, fielding Aubrey Lapasaran, Zaydhen Rosano, Ruiza Olmos, Queennie Cordero, and KJ Badajos, will look to spoil that bid.

In the 16-and-under division, 15-year-old reigning MVP Sky Jazul will lead Ateneo High School’s back-to-back title pursuit.

The elimination round runs from April 27 to May 2, with a break on April 29. The knockout stage will be held on May 3.