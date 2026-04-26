FEU’s Ubaldo, Petallo mull pro leap

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University is facing further uncertainty over its main core as Tin Ubaldo revealed her plan of moving up to the professional ranks.

Following their UAAP Season 88 exit, a four-set playoff loss to the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses last Saturday, the Lady Tamaraws may see their core depleted ahead of off-season, with Ubaldo set to bid farewell to test her luck in the pros.

“Ay, wala na po akong choice, [papasok na po ako sa PVL Draft],” Ubaldo said as the veteran setter completed her five-year UAAP stint with the Lady Tamaraws.

It was a bittersweet end to Ubaldo’s collegiate career – her squad’s first early exit since Season 85 – after helping the Morayta-based squad reach back-to-back Final Four appearances in Seasons 86 and 87.

Still, her time as a Tamaraw is something she cherishes, and she hopes the young guns can carry on the same mentality moving forward.

“Lagi kong sinasabi ‘yong discipline talaga, hindi lang sa loob ng court pati sa labas kung ano ‘yong agenda. Alam nyo ‘yon, kung paano kayo sa everyday, importante kasi ‘yon pag athlete ka,” said Ubaldo.

“‘Yong character talaga ‘yong na-build sa akin sa FEU, mula first year hanggang fifth year, na-develop ko talaga ‘yong iba’t-ibang positive na character at attitude toward sa sarili at sa mga kasama,” she added.

Gerz Petallo, on the other hand, admitted that she will take a break from volleyball to map out her next move.

“Ako po, hindi po muna ako magbibigay ng sagot. But, ‘yong mga new next season ay mga papasok na [ibang mga players]. ‘Yon lang po muna ‘yong masasagot ko,” said Petallo.

Both players also expressed how grateful they are for being part of the FEU women’s volleyball program and to their mentors who didn’t stop to guide them throughout their college stint.

“Siyempre, ano, very grateful sa lahat naman ng coaches. Kasi sila naman ‘yong nagtutulong-tulong para turuan at i-guide kami. Kaya, super happy and grateful ako na sila ‘yong naging mga coaches ko,” said Ubaldo, who had an emotional moment with coach Tina Salak moments after the game.

With Ubaldo’s departure and outside hitter Petallo potentially following suit, likewise middle blocker Jaz Ellarina, Lovely Lopez, Cla Loresco, Faida Bakanke, Aly Devosora, Karyll Miranda, and Melody Pons, to list a few, are anticipated to lead the Tina Salak-mentored crew in Season 89.