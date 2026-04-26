NUNS, Bacolod Tay Tung remain unscathed, enter quarters

Defending champion National University Nazareth School booked a quarterfinals seat after sweeping California Academy, 25-22, 25-13, in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 Sunday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Lady Bullpups plucked their third straight victory in as many starts and kept their tight grip on the top spot in Pool A of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Xyz Rayco led NUNS’ balanced scoring with seven points Ysabella Cruz had six markers while the trio of Jhayna Bulandres, Raine Alonzo and Jaila Adrao added four points each as the Lady Bullpups handed Season 1 titlists Cal Babies their first loss in two outings.

NUNS will shoot for a group stage sweep against Bethel Academy on Monday.

Likewise, last year’s runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung earned a spot in the knockout round with a 25-17, 25-18 drubbing of listless Holy Rosary College in Pool B for a 3-0 slate.

Rhose Almendralejo flexed her scoring prowess with a game-high 18 points while Alexa Bertolano added seven markers for the Thunderbolts.

“Yun po kailangan talaga namin makagawa ng momentum papasok sa quarterfinals and sana madala namin sa semis and hanggang finals na po,” said Almendralejo, who fired 10 kills and landed eight of Bacolod Tay Tung’s 12 aces in a quick 48-minute win.

Immaculate Conception College stunned reigning NCAA champion University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in straight sets, 11-25, 25-14, 16-14, for a 3-0 record and claimed the other quarters seat in Pool B.

The Thunderbolts and Blue Hawks meet on Monday to determine their seedings in the next round of the tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

De La Salle Zobel beat winless Chiang Kai Shek College, 25-20, 25-21, to close its run in Pool D with an even 2-2 card.

In Division 2 action, unbeaten Corpus Christi School advanced to the quarters after claiming a fourth straight win at the expense of hapless The Beacon Academy, 25-11, 25-7, in Pool E while NUNS-B entered the next stage following a 25-8, 25-18 sweep of Assumption Antipolo for a 4-0 record in Pool G.

Bacolod Tay Tung-B also gained entry to the quarters after closing its Pool H run with a 4-1 slate capped by a 25-18, 25-17, win over La Salle Zobel-B.

Also-ran Miriam College defeated MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-19, for its first win in three tries in Pool E; St. Theresa’s College-QC bested Everest International Academy, 25-13, 25-22, for a 3-2 finish in Pool F; while guest team Diverse Auckland Cubs carved their first win in four outings with a 25-23, 25-16 sweep of Poveda College in Pool F.

SGVIL pool play wraps up on Monday with games available live and on-demand via PusoP.comlivestream and Solar Sports.