Gen. Torre joins executive race honoring cycling legend Paquito Rivas

A “HERITAGE Ride” among racing executives and a jersey honoring cycling legend Paquito Rivas marked the countdown to the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 that hits the road on Wednesday in Calatagan, Batangas.

No less than General Nicolas Torre III, Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager and former Philippine National Police chief, led the executive race held three days ahead of the 14-stage Tour of Luzon that offers the richest prize pot in Tour history at P12 million.

“We’re honored to have cycled alongside General Torre in the Heritage Ride, who himself is an advocate of cycling,” said Tour Chief Organizer and CEO Arrey Perez after the 60-km event that preceded the Tour co-presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and MPTC and sanctioned by the PhilCycling.

Torre was with his MMDA Bike Lane Program team in the executive race that also saw Dinah Remolacio, president of Tour of Luzon organizer Mad Management, sweat it out in the event that started and finished in CaSobe in Calatagan.

The polka dot jersey awarded to the King of the Mountain, meanwhile, will be named after the late legendary champion Paquito Rivas, who owns the title as Eagle of the Mountain for having won for three consecutive years—1973, 1974 and 1979—the individual time trial race that finished in Baguio City.

“His legacy will be immortalized through the King of the Mountain Polka Dot Jersey,” Perez said. “This symbolic gesture celebrates his unmatched feats.”

The Tour starts with a Grand Depart in CaSoBe in Calatagan and ends with a Grand Finish in Tagaytay City on Wednesday and culminates with a grueling climb on Kennon Road from Lingayen to Scout Hill inside John Hay Hotels on May 13.

Also supported by the MVP Group and aligned with the objectives of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee, the MPTC Tour of Luzon rewards the individual champion P1 million and the team titlist P2 million.

Stage 2 (April 30) will be a team time trial race from Clark Parade Grounds to New Clark City, Stage 3 (May 1) from New Clark City to Palayan City, Stage 4 (May 2) from Palayan City to Bayombong, Stage 5 (May 3) from Santiago City to Tuguegarao City, Stage 6 (May 4) from Tuguegarao City to Pagudpud and Stage 7 (May 5) Pagudpud-Pagudpud, an individual time trial (ITT) race.

There will be a rest day in Pagudpud on April 6 with Stage 8 set the next day from Pagudpud to Paoay, Stage 9 Laoag City to Candon City, Stage 10 Candon City to a first-ever Tour finish on Bessang Pass, Stage 11 from Candon City to San Juan in La Union, Stage 12 from Agoo to Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem, Stage 13 ITT on the Baywalk in Lingayen and Binmaley in Pangasinan and the final Stage 14 from Lingayen to Scout Hill at John Hay Hotels in Baguio City.

Jhay R Sotto (MPTC DriveHub, under-35), Emmaniel Andan (Team Porch, 36-45), Pio Tumpang (MPTC DriveHub, 46-55), Marcos Elorde (7-Eleven, 56-up) and Genevieve “Gen” Petez (Women)