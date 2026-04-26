NBI ready for House’s April 29 impeachment hearing

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is prepared for the impeachment complaint hearing before the House Committee on Justice, the agency’s top official said on Saturday, April 25.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said their testimony will focus on the results of the investigation into the alleged threats made by Vice President Sara Duterte against President Marcos.

“The NBI at that time conducted an investigation on that matter—the threats made against President Bongbong, the First Lady (Liza Araneta-Marcos), and Speaker (then House Speaker Martin Romualdez). The investigation included digital evidence and pronouncements on social media,” Matibag said in a Quezon City news conference.

He disclosed that the case has already gone beyond internal review, with the NBI filing a complaint before the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Matibag added that they will present supporting materials at the House hearing.

The NBI examined two possible violations of the Revised Penal Code arising from the alleged threats: grave threats and inciting to sedition.

“We treat all threats, not only those against the President, as serious. These matters are immediately investigated once they reach the NBI,” Matibag said.

He noted that the agency reviewed the Vice President’s counter-affidavit along with reports and online posts surrounding the issue.

NBI officials are among those invited to the House Justice Committee hearing on Wednesday. The agency is expected to provide the committee with a clear picture of how it assessed Duterte’s statements and authenticated the evidence. (Aaron Recuenco)