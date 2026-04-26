Hontiveros ‘preparing’ for 2028 presidential bid

Senator Risa Hontiveros said she is “preparing” and “seriously considering” a run for the presidency in 2028, following former Vice President and current Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo’s announcement that she will not seek the post.

“Naghahanda ako… willing ako, seriously considering it,” Hontiveros said on Saturday, April 25.

With the Liberal Party yet to name its candidate, Hontiveros expressed openness to be the party’s standard-bearer, while respecting Robredo’s decision to remain in local government.

Recent surveys show Vice President Sara Duterte, who has already declared her candidacy, leading the race, with Robredo in second place.

“For me, kung sino ang pinakamalakas mula sa aming hanay, ‘yun ang suportahan namin para iisa lamang,” Hontiveros added. (Joseph Pedrajas)