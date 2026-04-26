Homegrown talents out to dominate at PGT Del Monte

The stage is set for a fierce showdown as the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship blasts off Wednesday (April 29) in Bukidnon, with the region’s finest young golfers and rising stars determined not just to compete – but to dominate on home soil.

While a formidable contingent from Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Koronadal and Misamis Oriental arrives armed with sharpened skills and growing confidence, Bukidnon’s homegrown talents are drawing strength from familiarity and pride, vowing to turn the mountain-top course into a proving ground of local supremacy.

Long revered as a cradle of champions that produced legends like Frankie Miñoza, Clyde Mondilla and Reymon Jaraula, Del Monte once again becomes a battlefield where emerging stars seek to carve their own legacy.

Leading the charge for the hosts are Zero Plete and Annika Mondilla in the girls’ 15-18 division, both determined to anchor Bukidnon’s campaign with poise and precision. In the boys’ premier class, a deep and talented pool – Alexis Nailga, Clement Ordeneza, Cody Langamin, Raphael Capin and Timothy Cabang – stands ready to leverage local knowledge and mount a collective bid for the titles.

But the path to dominance is anything but secure.

Davao standout Precious Zaragosa looms as a major threat in the girls’ top division, expected to push Plete to the limit in what could become one of the tournament’s defining duels. Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro’s Mikela Guillermo and Maureen Sia add further depth to an already stacked field, underscoring the growing parity across regions.

With ranking points at stake in this third leg of the six-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the intensity goes beyond individual trophies. Every stroke counts toward qualification for the prestigious North vs South Elite Junior Finals in September at The Country Club.

The battle is just as compelling in the 11-14 division, where Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican returns brimming with confidence after competing in the Royal Juniors in Japan. He leads a strong local cast that includes James Langamin, Arger Quinlog, Kiel Elvena and Mico Woo, all eager to assert control in the 36-hole contest.

Yet challengers are lurking at every turn.

In the girls’ 11-14 class, Rafella Batican carries the home team’s hopes but faces a stern test from a wave of rising talents – South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, Francesca Geroy and Isabella Espina of Cagayan de Oro, Davao’s Snoe Dalisay and Solana Molde, and fellow Bukidnon bet Claren Quino. The depth in this division makes it one of the most unpredictable, where momentum can shift with every round.

Even the youngest divisions promise high drama.

Faith Frayco and Maxine Cabang aim to defend Bukidnon’s turf in the girls’ 7-10 category, but they will be hard-pressed by Soleil Molde of Davao and Cebu’s Millah Avila – youngsters already displaying composure beyond their years.

In the boys’ 7-10 class, all eyes are on Davao’s Ethan Lago, who is chasing a third consecutive leg victory after triumphs in Mactan and Alta Vista. But his bid for a sweep faces serious resistance from a hungry local pack that includes Winrov Marcial, Lenard Sale, Edson Marcial, Miguel Catacutan and Marlou Langamin – each capable of pulling off a breakout performance.