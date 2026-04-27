Converge notches first win streak; Ginebra repels Titan Ultra

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Converge finally scored its first win streak of the conference while Barangay Ginebra got a share of the second spot in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 26.

The FiberXers pounced on the import-less Phoenix and came away with a dominant 130-103 victory while the Kings turned to Justin Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos to stave off Titan Ultra, 119-107.

Coming in as a replacement to Converge first import Kylor Kelly, Donovan Smith reintroduced himself to PBA fans with 32 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while Justine Baltazar also added a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Alec Stockton chipped in 16 while Justin Arana had 13 and Juan Gomez de Liano with 13 points and eight assists.

Converge has now won two straight games and is suddenly in the running for a playoff spot after improving to a 4-6 record, just half a game behind San Miguel and Magnolia which are tied at the eighth spot of the standings.

Ricci Rivero had 26 for the Fuel Masters who missed the services of James Dickey III due to injury.

Meanwhile, Brownlee and Abarrientos formed a deadly one-two punch for Ginebra, combining for 60 points.

The Kings resident import fired 35 points and nine rebounds while Abarrientos finished with 25 points.

Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Troy Rosario chipped in a double-double effort with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ginebra improved to a 7-2 record in tie with NLEX and just behind league-pacing Rain or Shine 8-1.