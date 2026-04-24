Annie Ramirez completes Asian Beach Games hat trick in jiu-jitsu

By REYNALD MAGALLON

SANYA, China — Annie Ramirez may have been delayed, but she was not going to be denied.

Ramirez banked on her veteran poise and edged compatriot Emily Thomas in their rain-delayed jiu-jitsu women’s -57 kilogram final to complete an Asian Beach Games golden hat trick at the Athletes Village on Friday, April 24 here.

Put on hold for five hours from their original match schedule after a heavy downpour wiped out the jiu-jitsu venue at the Sanya Bay Yuhai Club, Ramirez wasted no time and asserted control over the younger opponent to win via advantage.

The 35-year-old Ramirez has now won three-straight in the multi-sporting event, claiming the top honors in 2014 in Phuket, Thailand and in 2016 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Thomas, who was competing for the Philippines for the first time, settled for the silver.

Although they had to wait, the long break due to the inclement weather actually came as a blessing in disguise for Ramirez.

“Malaking bagay na parang na-close out na namin ni Emily ‘yung division so at least nakabawas ‘yon sa anxiety, sa mga nangyari kanina and sa pagka-delay ng final match,” said Ramirez.

“I think ‘yun ‘yung malaking factor na close out na ‘yung division so at least, any of us is still a win for the Philippines, right?,” she added.

As for her rare three-peat, the veteran grappler was simply feeling blessed to be able to achieve it even if she also had to wait for 10 years.

“I’m very blessed and I’m so happy. I think one of the rarest things to do as a national athlete is to be able to do that kind of feat. So I’m happy and grateful for everyone who helped me,” she added.

Overall, the Filipinos jiu-jitsu team ended the Beach Games with a medal haul of two golds, one silver and one bronze.