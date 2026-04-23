Top juniors clash as Bagong Pilipinas netfest unfolds in Capiz

The four-leg Visayas swing of the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Circuit concludes with the Bagong Pilipinas Juniors Age-Group Championships Thursday, featuring another strong field vying for top honors and valuable ranking points at the Villareal Stadium courts in Roxas City, Capiz.

The week-long Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, also caps a two-week celebration of the Capiztahan Festival, highlighted by intense competition and standout performances.

Leading the charge is La Carlota’s Kathlyn Bugna, who enters the tournament as the player to beat following her dominant sweep of the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under titles in both Bacolod and last week’s Capiztahan event.

On the boys’ side, Andrian Rodriguez is out for redemption after falling short in his previous title bids. A runner-up in both the 16- and 18-and-under divisions in the Verde Aces and Capiztahan legs, Rodriguez is determined to finally break through. However, he faces a tough field that includes Rafael Martin, Marku Zapatos and other hungry contenders.

Rizzjun Labindao also looks to sustain his momentum after capturing a title last week, as he joins the chase in the 16- and 18-and-under categories. The divisions are stacked with talent, including Anthony Castigador, Anthony Cosca, Cristiano Calingasan, Ciara Alipo-on, Juan Thomas Calingasan and Roxas City leg winner Francisco De Juan III.

Bugna, brimming with confidence, aims for yet another double-title sweep, but faces stiff opposition from Tori Deocampo, Aleeva Suace, Princess Obaniana, Besper Zapatos and Isabel Calingasan.

A standout from Batang Onay, Bugna is eyeing another dominant run in the circuit, which forms part of a nationwide talent search spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Competition in the lower age groups is expected to be just as fierce. In the boys’ 14-and-U division, Cristiano Calingasan, De Juan, Alexander Calingasan, and Liam Harrow are tipped to contend for the crown. Harrow and Alexander Calingasan also headline the 12-and-U category, along with Caleb Ausan and Mathieu Flores.

In the girls’ division, Iloilo’s Kate Chavez seeks back-to-back titles in the 14-and-U category against challengers Isabel Calingasan, Theriz Zapatos and Abby Castigador. Chavez is also eyeing another championship in the 12-and-U division, where she will face Castigador, Liza Yeban and Gracynth Guilliano.

Doubles titles in the 14- and 18-and-under categories of the tournament, supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf and Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, for both boys and girls, will also be contested.