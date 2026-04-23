QC checkpoint chase nets drug peddler, P544K shabu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after allegedly breaking through a police checkpoint in Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City, sparking a chase that led to the seizure of about P544,000 worth of shabu early Tuesday, April 21.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) operatives nabbed alias “Jacinto,” 52, a resident of Barangay Holy Spirit, following a brief pursuit along Republic Avenue corner Regalado Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Fairview Police Station (PS 5) personnel said the suspect ignored the checkpoint and made a U-turn upon seeing authorities, prompting operatives to chase him.

Recovered from the suspect were around 80 grams of suspected shabu valued at P544,000, a cellphone, a belt bag, and a Yamaha Sporty 125 motorcycle.

“When he saw the checkpoint, he immediately made a U-turn to avoid it, but our operatives pursued him and later recovered a paper bag in his possession which, upon inspection, contained illegal drugs,” said Police Lt. Col. Albert Jefferson Relente, PS 5 commander.

Relente added that the suspect had prior imprisonment records in 2017 and 2023. He is now detained at the PS 5 custodial facility and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Trixee Rosel)