HDO issued vs Romualdez amid flood control probe

The Sandiganbayan has issued a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against former House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, barring him from traveling abroad.

The order, released Wednesday, April 22, was requested by the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with its ongoing investigation into the flood control controversy.

A PHDO prevents a respondent in a criminal complaint under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the Ombudsman from leaving the country until the probe concludes. If charges are filed, a formal hold departure order (HDO) may follow.

In its resolution, the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division said there was “probable cause to believe” Romualdez might leave the Philippines to evade arrest and prosecution. The Bureau of Immigration was directed to include his name in its Hold Departure List.

Romualdez faces complaints of plunder and money laundering, now under Ombudsman review. The PHDO request was filed April 21, followed by a hearing with Assistant Ombudsman Nellie Golez and Prosecutor Joshua Tan.

The Ombudsman argued Romualdez is a flight risk, citing his access to a diplomatic passport. Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier announced that Romualdez and former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero would face plunder charges in May over alleged involvement in multi-billion-peso flood control anomalies.

Remulla also said his office has endorsed a freeze order to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) targeting Romualdez’s assets. (Czarina Nicole Ong-Ki)