2 Junior PGT meets heat up at John Hay, Del Monte

Leg 3 of the Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao series of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) resumes next week at John Hay in Baguio and Del Monte in Bukidnon, bringing together early standouts and emerging talents in a pivotal race for top honors and valuable Elite Junior Finals points.

A marquee matchup is brewing in the boys’ 7-10 division of the Luzon swing, where early leg winners Kenzo Tan and Zach Guico are set to square off. Tan ruled the opener at Mount Malarayat, while Guico delivered a dominant performance at Summit Point.

Although Tan skipped the second leg due to prior commitments, his return for the third stop of the six-leg regional series sets the stage for a compelling duel, with Guico eager to sustain his winning form following a convincing victory over Zoji Edoc.

Edoc, however, remains a strong contender and is out to disrupt the anticipated Tan-Guico clash. Also in the mix are Alexian Ching, Joaquin Magtalas, Matteo Muyot and Baguio standouts Gabrial A-Ayo and Michael Lim.

The ICTSI John Hay JPGT Junior Championship fires off on April 28, while the ICTSI Del Monte JPGT Junior Championship will start on April 29. The 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, while the premier 15-18 category will play 54 holes.

Each regional series consists of six tournaments, with players earning points based on their finishes. Only the best three results will count toward final standings. To qualify for the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, players must compete in at least three events, with the top four in each division from both series advancing to the Ryder Cup-style championship at The Country Club in September.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Winter Serapio is seeking redemption after winning at Mount Malarayat but falling to Andrea Dee at Summit Point. With Dee skipping the John Hay leg, Serapio enters as the player to beat. Still, she is expected to face stiff competition from Tyly Bernardino and local bets Amiya Tablac, Rosalina Mamauag and Ava Laranang, all of whom are familiar with the challenging, undulating par-69 layout.

Attention also shifts to the girls’ 11-14 category, where Ronee Dungca begins her campaign in a higher division after a dominant run in the 7-10 class last year, winning all three of her starts and playing a key role in Team North’s victory in the Elite Junior Finals.

Dungca, however, faces a tough field that includes Summit Point runner-up Mavis Espedido, Kelsey Bernardino, Tyra Garingalao and Baguio standouts Skye Robles and Zoey Laranang.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Vito Sarines looks to build on his dramatic comeback victory over Chan Ahn at Summit Point. He headlines a competitive field that includes Race Manhit, Javier Bautista and local contenders Miguel Orbita, Hoonmin Park, and Sevros Dionisio. Also expected to challenge are Jose Luis Espinosa and Antonio Cruz.

Meanwhile, siblings Lisa and Mona Sarines return from competing in the Royal Junior tournament in Japan and are tipped to contend for the girls’ 15-18 crown. They will be joined by Levonne Talion, Kendra Garingalao and Benguet’s Zyrah de Leon.

In the boys’ premier 15-18 division, Charles Serdenia makes his first JPGT appearance this year and leads a deep field that includes Santi Asuncion, Geoffrey Tan, Tristan Padilla and Baguio standouts Xian Robles, Sean Torrefiel, Raiden Tablac and Renzo Sagsago.