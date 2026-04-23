Bones the Survivor inspires Cavite to adopt, not shop

CAVITE – Once skin and bones, a rescued dog named Bones has become the face of Cavite City’s year-round adoption program, showing how abandoned pets can find new life and loving homes.

City Veterinarian Anna Teresa B. Baleda shared Bones’ story in an interview with the Manila Bulletin on Thursday, April 23, recalling Bones’ rescue in October 2019, when neighbors had been feeding him scraps from a bucket.

Bones was named for his emaciated condition, with little fur left.

After months of care at the city pound, Bones regained his strength and was adopted in December 2019 by a resident from Makati.

Baleda said the adopter chose Bones after he eagerly approached, unlike the other dogs.

Since then, Bones has thrived—appearing happy in photos sent to the veterinary office, showing him on beach trips, resting at home, and bonding with his new family.

Like Bones, many animals at the Cavite City pound are abandoned pets or rescued strays.

The veterinary office discourages surrendering animals unless owners are elderly or ill, and prepares pets for adoption through deworming, vaccination, and neutering.

On Wednesday, April 22, the city government posted photos of adoptable pets on Facebook, drawing attention ahead of an April 25 event with Kabataang Kabitenyo that will feature a Zumba activity promoting animal welfare and adoption. Currently, 14 cats and dogs are awaiting homes.

Baleda emphasized that prospective adopters must be animal lovers capable of supporting long-term care, including medical needs.

While adopters shoulder responsibility, the city provides free deworming, anti-rabies shots, checkups, and occasional supplies depending on donations.

A free spay-and-neuter drive is also held every September.

She urged aspiring furparents to “adopt, not shop,” noting that many pets are abandoned when owners lose interest.

Bones’ transformation, she said, is proof that rescued animals can flourish with love and care. (Carla Bauto-Deña)