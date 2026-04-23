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Man makes sign of cross before robbing Indian in Rizal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A man was seen doing a sign of the cross before robbing an Indian national in Cainta, Rizal. (Photo from Rizal Connect)

A man made the sign of the cross as if in prayer before robbing an Indian national in Cainta, Rizal, on April 18, police reported Thursday, April 23.

CCTV footage showed the suspect, wearing a violet T-shirt with half of his face covered, standing in an alley in Barangay San Juan.

He was later seen making the sign of the cross while holding a knife in his other hand.

The video also showed him signaling to a possible accomplice before moving beside a house, where he appeared to hide and wait.

Moments later, the Indian national—reportedly collecting debts—passed by.

The suspect blocked his path and forced him to hand over about P5,000.

The suspect fled on foot. Barangay officials said the victim did not file a case but urged the suspect, who had previously been jailed for theft, to surrender.

Authorities are now hunting him down. (Richielyn Canlas)

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