Phoenix rises and snaps 7-game winning run of ROS; Macau finally wins

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Two streaks have finally ended — one a misery, the other a hot run.

Macau finally scored its breakthrough win after routing Titan Ultra while Phoenix doused the fiery win streak of Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.

The Black Knights, after losing their first seven games, finally barged into the win column with a 119-107 victory over the Giant Risers.

The Fuel Masters, on the other hand, staged a furious second half rally to take down the Elasto Painters, 87-83.

Jenning Leung led the way for Macau with 32 points while Damien Chongqui added 23 as the team banked on a huge 41-16 second half to build a huge lead that they never relinquished until the final frame.

The Black Knights actually survived a huge career night from Fran Yu who fired 35 points.

Meanwhile in the second game, James Dickey III, Jason Perkins, Tyler Tio, Prince Rivero, and Evan Nelle all delivered in the second half as they recovered from a huge 18-point deficit to turn back the Elasto Painters.

Perkins led the way with 20 points while Dickey III added 17 points and 19 rebounds. Nelle had 12 points and eight assists while Rivero added 11.

Adrian Nocum paced ROS with 20 points but import Jaylen Johnson was held to a season-low 12 points although he tried to make up for it with 19 rebounds and seven assists.