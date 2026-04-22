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Caloocan opens life-saving human milk bank

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Processing and storage equipment for donated breast milk are installed at the Human Milk Bank inside Caloocan City Medical Center (CCMC). (Photos from Caloocan City LGU)

The Caloocan City government on Tuesday, April 21, opened a “Human Milk Bank” at the Caloocan City Medical Center (CCMC) to support premature and medically fragile infants.

According to the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), the facility aims to provide free and safe breast milk to babies in need, while also assisting mothers who are unable to breastfeed.

The milk bank will collect, process, and distribute donated breast milk, ensuring that it meets safety standards for infant consumption.

Mothers may also visit the facility for guidance and information on proper breastfeeding practices.

The city government said it is continuing to equip the facility with the necessary equipment and specialists as it prepares for full operations.

It added that announcements will be made once the milk bank begins accepting donations and becomes fully operational. (Hannah Nicol)

 

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