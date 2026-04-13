Here are ways how Adamson, FEU, UST can boost their semis bids

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament had just become more interesting. And unpredictable, too.

Except that La Salle – still perfect after 12 games – and reigning titlist National University will be going to the Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage, the race for the last two berths is turning into one a game of death – one mistake and you’re gone.

In the event the rampaging Lady Spikers go on and complete a double-round sweep of the elims, a stepladder format will occur with the Taft-based squad waiting which teams they will face in the best-of-three finals.

With a 9-3 record, NU is already assured of a semis berth whether there will be a stepladder or not.

The question on who will grab last two berths has added excitement to the race since three teams – Adamson, Far Eastern University, and host University of Santo Tomas – are still in contention.

Because they lost to FEU, University of the Philippines is now in danger of missing the semis once again with the 5-7 record.

The win, meantime, put FEU back in equation after forging a three-way tie for third to fifth places with Adamson and UST.

Bannered by Shai Nitura, Frances Mordi and Fhei Sagaysay, Adamson appears to be standing on solid ground but still needs to win its remaining two matches – against UP on Wednesday, April 15, and FEU on Saturday, April 18 for safe journey to the semis.

The Lady Falcons are also coming off a bounce-back win over the Tigresses.

But if they lose to the Lady Tamaraws, the Morayta-based squad will have the upperhand since their last assignment is still struggling Ateneo.

UST is the most vulnerable with 21 points as Adamson and FEU hold 22 at 3rd and 4th, respectively. So, the Espana-based squad should emerge victorious against UP (Sunday, April 19) and NU (Wednesday, April 22) if the Tigresses are to play in the semis.

A loss to either one of their next games could be a nail to their coffin, and will end their streak of semis appearances that started since Season 81 (2019) where they reached the Finals but lost to the once powerhouse Ateneo.