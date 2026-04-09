Foxies find voice in Tsuzurabara’s silent strength

Koji Tsuzurabara does not need to raise his voice to be heard. In the high-pressure theater of the Premier Volleyball League, where emotions often spill louder than strategy, the Japanese mentor has built something far more powerful than words – a system rooted in discipline, trust and quiet conviction. And now, his message is echoing in the only way that truly matters – through victories.

Language may still be a barrier, but results have become Tsuzurabara’s universal dialect. Game after game, the Farm Fresh Foxies have translated his calm, measured approach into fearless execution on the court – proving that clarity of purpose outweighs any need for constant instruction. His directive is simple, unmistakable and relentlessly pursued: win, no matter the odds.

After orchestrating a breakthrough semifinal appearance in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, Tsuzurabara is not allowing his squad to settle. Not now. Not when history is within reach.

“We will do our best. I want us to create – no, we must create a new history for Farm Fresh,” he declared following their emphatic dismantling of the Nxled Chameleons – a team that carried the pedigree of his former championship core from Petro Gazz.

But the Foxies know that reaching the Final Four is merely the opening chapter. Writing the ending is a far steeper climb.

Standing between them and a finals berth are the league’s established powerhouses – Creamline, Cignal and PLDT – teams with championship DNA, depth and years of big-game experience. It is a challenge designed to expose inexperience, to test composure and to punish hesitation.

Yet this is precisely where Farm Fresh’s identity begins to shine.

Because while the Foxies may lack the résumé of their rivals, they compensate with something just as dangerous – collective hunger. Trisha Tubu, Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Alohi Robins-Hardy, Riri Meneses, Ara Galang, Mylene Paat and Rizza Cruz are not just filling roles – they are redefining them, embracing the pressure with a willingness to evolve in real time.

Their stunning straight-sets victory over the Chameleons was more than a reversal – it was a declaration that this team is no longer content with being labeled as mere dark horses. They are learning fast, adapting quicker and believing deeper.

And perhaps most importantly, they are doing it together.

There is a rare chemistry within this group, one that cannot be manufactured overnight. It is built through shared belief, through trust in a system, and through a coach who empowers rather than overwhelms. Tsuzurabara’s quiet demeanor has not limited his influence – it has amplified it, allowing his players to take ownership of their growth and their moments.

As they prepare to face the Super Spikers to open the semifinals at the MOA Arena on Saturday, the Foxies remain grounded in their identity.

“So everyone, first time, no experience. As always, we are challengers. So, we will do our best,” said Tsuzurabara.

But perhaps that is exactly what makes them dangerous.

Because challengers have nothing to protect – only everything to prove.

And if their recent run is any indication, Farm Fresh is no longer just chasing history.

They are beginning to look like a team ready to make it.