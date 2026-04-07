With outright Finals bid as their new goal, Canino, La Salle target win No. 11

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Men)

11 a.m. – FEU vs La Salle (Men)

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Women)

3 p.m. – FEU vs La Salle (Women)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

La Salle is already assured of a semis berth but don’t expect its star hitter Angel Canino and other old reliables to slow down.

With a 10-0 card, the Lady Spikers are going for their next goal – that is to complete a double-round elims sweep in hopes of advancing outright to the UAAP Season 88 Women’s Volleyball Finals.

The rivalry factor is another reason why Canino and company are determined to beat the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in their 3 p.m. showdown.

That’s because Canino will have another change to go toe-to-toe against Far Eastern University’s Gerz Petallo as they try to rekindle their rivalry – albeit a friendly one – at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday, April 8.

Both Canino and Petallo played for De La Salle-Zobel during their high school days and that makes the La Salle-FEU duel doubly exciting.

With a 6-4 record, the Lady Tamaraws also can’t afford to lose another game as it will put them in a difficult position to win all their three remaining matches.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines tries to revive its faltering semis hopes when it battles Ateneo at 1 p.m. with the 4-6 Lady Maroons facing a gargantuan task of winning all their four remaining games to forge at least a playoff.

Assured of a playoff for the last semis berth is three-peat seeking National University which recently scored a straight-set win overt Adamson for an 8-3 mark.

Apart from FEU, also in the hunt are University of Santo Tomas (7-4) and Adamson (6-5).

The first time La Salle and FEU clashed this season, the former won convincingly.

This time, expect a different FEU side to show up – one that is resolute and resilient – as it aims to become the first team to hand La Salle is first defeat of the season.