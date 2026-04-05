Gilas Women claim historic silver in FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team went on a Cinderella run and reached the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup Final for the first time in history only for its dream to be shattered by Australia, which reigned the continental tiff for the fourth straight edition on Sunday, April 5, in Singapore.

The Australians just proved to be too big and too strong as they took down the title-chasing Filipinas, 18-9, to pick up their sixth overall title in the tournament since its inception in 2013.

The Nationals found themselves in a deep 0-6 hole to start the fight and never recovered from there.

Gilas actually had all the momentum heading into the contest, especially following an emotional 21-19 win over the higher-ranked Japan in the semifinals.

Kacey Dela Rosa scored the Final-clinching basket as the Filipinas recovered from a 16-19 deficit against the Japanese. She finished with 10 points and five rebounds in the semis but was limited to just three points in the finale.

Gilas opened the tournament with a 19-10 win over Tonga in the qualifying before dropping a 10-21 decision against Australia in their first meeting. It then pulled the rug from under Mongolia in the quarters, 15-12, before the big win over Japan.

Afril Bernardino, Mika Cacho and Cheska Apag were the other members of the women’s team.