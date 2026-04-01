Perez-Patton duo steers San Miguel past Macau

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CJ Perez dazzled as expected, Justin Patton made a stellar debut for San Miguel, and the Beermen regained their winning form by frustrating Macau Black Knights, 110-94, in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila Tuesday, March 31.

Locked in a nip-and-tuck affair in the first frame, the Beermen found ways to shift to a higher gear and went off to searing third-quarter run that was highlighted by Perez’s four-point shot to hike their lead to 25, 90-65, enough to create an ample separation that denied the Knights’ rally heading into the fourth.

Despite the guest team cutting the deficit to just eight, 93-85, off Phoenix Shackleford’s deuce, it wasn’t enough as Patton took the driver’s seat and helped San Miguel pull off the escape for a 2-2 slate.

Macau, on the other hand, fell further in the standings with a 0-5 tally.

“I think what happened sa import kanina, he really wants to play, and I give him a lot of time because he’s not yet, ‘di pa nakaka-adjust sa Philippine brand of basketball,” said SMB head coach Leo Austria.

“His trying to figure it out, yesterday we have a long practice, for him to know what kind of plays we’re going to run. Good thing lahat ng sinasabi namin, he was able to pick it up right away,” he added. “We’re really worried because at 1-2, we really can’t afford to lose another game.”

It was a much-needed win for SMB, especially after absorbing a 118-92 beating from the Bol Bol-led TNT where Marcus Lee played his final game as a Beermen.

Patton, who suited up for several NBA teams in the past, impressed in his maiden PBA game with a double-double effort of 24 points and 17 rebounds on top of two assists, three steals, and one block for San Miguel.

Perez, for his part, topscored after listing 26 points, including 2-of-3 shooting in the four-point line, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal. June Mar Fajardo also had a double-double outing off 16 points and 16 rebounds that came with six assists and two steals.

“Siyempre, pag buo kami mas masaya, tyaka mas magco-contribute lahat eh, pag sama sama talaga mas may pagasa manalo,” said Perez.

“‘Yon nga bagong import, his first game as of now was impressive, hopefully sa mga susunod na game mas maganda pa ‘yong ilalaro niya,” he added. “Every game is sobrang importante, lalo lahat ng team pinaghandaan tong Commissioner’s Cup, lahat ng imports magagaling, lahat ng teams malalakas.”

Also starring for the Beermen were Marcio Lassiter and Don Trollano who chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Tony Mitchell Jr. steered Macau with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks, while Damian Chong Qui and Ramon Cao chipped in 19 and 18 points, all in a losing cause.

SMB has a few days to rest before facing Ginebra on an Easter Sunday, April 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while Macau looks for ways to clinch its first win next Saturday, April 11, against Meralco also at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.