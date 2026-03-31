Mayor Isko raises jeepney drivers’ daily subsidy to ₱3,500 amid fuel price surge

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso announced on Tuesday, March 31, that the city government is increasing its subsidy for jeepney drivers under the Libreng Sakay initiative from ₱3,000 to ₱3,500 per day.

The adjustment comes in response to the program’s strong initial success and the recent surge in fuel prices.

Domagoso explained that the increase is funded by ₱661,000 in savings generated during the program’s first day on March 30.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, the rollout served 129,665 passengers with 1,038 jeepneys operating across the city’s six districts.

“Mga driver, dadagdagan ko po ng ₱500 ang bawat araw ninyo upang sa ganoon, ‘yung pagtaas ng presyo ng ₱12 kahapon ng krudo ay ma-offset ngayong araw na ito at sa mga darating pang araw,” Domagoso said.

The mayor emphasized that the subsidy increase will apply for the remaining days of the program—March 31, and the following Monday to Wednesday.

He noted that instead of returning the savings to the government’s budget, the funds would go directly to drivers to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.

Domagoso highlighted the program’s broad benefits: operators receive guaranteed earnings, drivers net at least ₱1,000 daily, gas stations see steady fuel purchases, and commuters enjoy free rides.

Despite the program’s ₱20 million cost, he stressed that the initiative eases transport burdens and provides relief amid the global oil crisis. (Patrick Garcia)