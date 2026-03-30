UST claims 17th men’s title with Game 3 triumph over UP

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — University of Santo Tomas completed its triumphant return to the top of UAAP Men’s Tennis, defeating University of the Philippines, 3-1, in Game 3 of the Season 88 Finals on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court.

Richard Bautista and Nash Agustines sealed the championship for the Male Tennisters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Miguel Iglupas and Raymund Goco in first doubles, securing UST’s 17th overall title.

“Sobrang sarap nung feeling kasi alam nung team kung gaano namin pinaghirapan ‘tong season na ‘to. Like noong Final Four, do-or-die doon… until now Game 3. So from the start until the end… it was really hard to win the championship pero nakakaproud na rin sa team kasi ‘di sila nag-give up,” said UST head coach Alexander Diego. “So I think their mindset and their hard work… tsaka ‘yung team effort ng lahat [ang] nag-contribute sa panalo ngayon.

“Malaking tulong ‘yung Finals appearances namin for the last three years para ‘yung pressure, they know how to handle kasi sanay na sila doon eh. So it’s a very big help for the seniors,” he added.

UP got off to a strong start as Loucas Fernandez cruised past Evan Bacalso, 6-1, 6-2, in second singles to give the Fighting Maroons the early lead in the finale, which is also supported by Wilson Philippines.

UST, however, quickly responded. Christopher Sonsona restored parity with a composed 6-4, 6-1 victory over Heinz Carbonilla in first singles.

With the tie tightening, Finals MVP Ericjay Tangub took control for the Male Tennisters, delivering a steady 6-3, 6-2 win over Lance Fernandez in third singles to swing the momentum firmly in UST’s favor.

“Blessed. ‘Yun lang talaga kasi pinipray namin ‘to palagi na maging champion ulit kahit nahihirapan kami kasi sinulit namin ‘yung UAAP. Nag-playoffs pa kami, nag-game 3 pa kami. Deserve naman naim manalo pero grabe talaga kahirap so ang masasabi ko lang, thank you Lord, and I’m so blessed,” said Tangub.

UST duo Steven Sonsona and Al Zayeed Baid were a set ahead, 7-6(4), 0-2 against Carl Tan and Andrei Jarata in second doubles when the match was abandoned, clinching the championship.

The Male Tennisters finished the elimination round at 9-3, tying for second with National University and winning a playoff to secure the twice-to-beat advantage.

Their Final Four journey proved equally challenging, as they were pushed to both matches before earning a return to the Finals.

Game 1 of the Finals saw UST sweep UP, 3-0, but the Fighting Maroons responded in Game 2 with a 3-2 win, forcing a winner-take-all showdown.

University of the East’s JB Aguilar was named MVP of the tournament, while UP’s Carl Tan claimed Rookie of the Year honors.