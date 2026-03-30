Entertainment

Dabarkads Wally Bayola injured in motorcycle accident

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Comedian Wally Bayola, among popular hosts of long-running show “Eat Bulaga,” sustained injuries following a motorcycle accident on Andaya Highway last Sunday afternoon, March 29.

Bayola was reportedly en route to Naga City for the Holy Week break when the incident occurred.

According to the Lupi police, Bayola lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a pothole in Barangay Bel-Cruz.

He was immediately transported by rescue teams to a private hospital for medical attention.

Although he suffered leg injuries that have limited his mobility, he expressed confidence in a full recovery through ongoing medical treatment.

In a statement, Bayola confirmed he is in stable condition.

This was echoed by TVJ on Facebook, who shared a photo of the comedian from his hospital bed, stating that he is safe and recovering from minor wounds and bruises.

Local authorities noted that another accident occurred in the same location shortly after, highlighting ongoing safety concerns despite a recent DPWH inspection of the area.

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