NU back on top, reclaims women’s tennis title

Tie on Sunday

(Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court):

7:30 a.m. – UP vs. UST (Men’s Finals Game 3)

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — National University completed its redemption arc, reclaiming the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Tennis crown with a 3-1 Game 2 victory over University of the Philippines on Saturday, March 28, at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

Juliana Carvajal and AJ Acabo put the finishing touches on the Lady Bulldogs’ title run, overpowering Paula Uy and Marielle Jarata in second doubles, 6-2, 6-3, to secure the program’s eighth championship.

The match, however, opened in UP’s favor, as Maria Divinagracia cruised past JM Carcueva, 6-1, 6-1, in first singles.

Momentum swung back to NU when Elsie Abarquez took control, dispatching Joshea Malazarte, 6-4, 6-2, in second singles.

“Masaya kami kasi siyempre pinaghirapan po namin na mabalik ‘yung championship po tapos sa wakas nakuha na rin,” said co-MVP and Finals MVP Abarquez.

“’Di ko po talaga in-expect na mag-champion po kami kasi noong first round, second to the last po kasi kami sa standings… kaya medyo parang nada-down na po kami.”

Rovie Baulete and Kolin Cornell powered through first doubles, defeating Sydney Enriquez and Anica Cari, 6-2, 7-5, to widen NU’s cushion.

“‘Yung na-feel ko po ngayon, sobrang sobrang saya po. Grabe yung effort ng teammates namin. Grabe ‘yung sakripisyo po. Super overwhelming po saming lahat dahil nakuha po namin yung gusto pong makuha namin ‘yung championship po… hindi po namin ‘to makukuha kung di po kami nag-work as a team po,” said Cornell.

Riding a 6-2 elimination round record in this tournament supported by Wilson Philippines, the Lady Bulldogs, coached by Bobby Esquivel, opened the Finals series with a narrow 3-2 victory in Game 1.

Sharing MVP honors with Abarquez is University of Santo Tomas’ Kaye Emana.

Meanwhile, UP’s Jarata took home Rookie of the Year honors.