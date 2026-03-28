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2 photographers die, 4 hurt in Benguet river accident

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
TWO people were killed when their vehicle was swept away by a rampaging river in Benguet Friday. (Photo via Zaldy Comanda)

BAGUIO CITY – Two photographers died and four others were injured after their Sports Utility Vehicle was swept away by the Agno River on Friday afternoon, March 27, in Sitio Tabu, Barangay Dalupirip, Itogon, Benguet.

The fatalities were identified as Rodolfo Tan, 68, and Neil Clark Ongchanco, a photographer of the Baguio City Public Information Office.

The injured survivors were colleagues Ren Munoz, 45; Eliza Consul, 59; Conrado Rotor, 66; and Randy Benigno, 49.

Authorities said the group was returning to Baguio City after an outreach activity at Tabu Elementary School when the incident occurred.

At around 1 p.m., Tan attempted to drive the SUV across the river, but the water level suddenly rose.

The strong current carried the vehicle about 100 meters downstream before it came to a stop, half-submerged.

Rescuers managed to pull the victims out and rushed them to a hospital.

Tan was declared dead at the Itogon District Hospital at 3:35 p.m. due to traumatic injuries. Ongchanco, initially reported missing, was found lifeless around 7 p.m., believed to have drowned.

The injured victims are now recovering in the hospital.

Members of the local media community are mourning the loss of their colleagues. (Zaldy Comanda)

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